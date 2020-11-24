Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut Aviat Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aviat Networks from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $32.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.87 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.50. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $976,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $954,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

