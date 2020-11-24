Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) (XX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) (CVE:XX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 25th.

Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) (CVE:XX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.43 million during the quarter.

Get Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) alerts:

Shares of XX stock opened at C$0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 million and a PE ratio of -5.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.87. Avante Logixx Inc. has a one year low of C$0.66 and a one year high of C$1.59.

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avante Logixx Inc. (XX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.