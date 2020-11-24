AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $179.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $179.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.47.

NYSE AVB opened at $171.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.93 and its 200-day moving average is $155.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,803,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,526,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,886,000 after buying an additional 1,133,244 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $144,007,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,298,000 after purchasing an additional 725,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

