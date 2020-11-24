Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Shares Gap Up to $3.60

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $4.39. Aurora Mobile shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 15,642 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $416.79 million, a PE ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74.
Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 25.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $18.51 million for the quarter.
Aurora Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:JG)
Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.
