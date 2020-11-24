Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Shares Gap Up to $3.60

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $4.39. Aurora Mobile shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 15,642 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $416.79 million, a PE ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 25.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $18.51 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aurora Mobile stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.08% of Aurora Mobile worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:JG)

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

