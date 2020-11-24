Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.34

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.34 and last traded at $35.16, with a volume of 2756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVIR shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

