ATB Capital Lowers Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) (TSE:CRWN) Price Target to C$5.60

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) (TSE:CRWN) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$7.65 to C$5.60 in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Shares of TSE:CRWN opened at C$4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.14 and a 12 month high of C$8.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73.

Get Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) alerts:

In other news, insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. acquired 163,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$734,266.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 163,800 shares in the company, valued at C$734,266.26.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.