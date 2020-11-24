Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Upgraded to Outperform by CJS Securities

CJS Securities upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Astronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Astronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Astronics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. Astronics has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $30.34.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Astronics by 12.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Astronics by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Astronics by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Astronics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Astronics by 8.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

