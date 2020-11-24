Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) (TSE:ASND) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Shares of Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) (TSE:ASND) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.10. Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, October 26th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.90.

Ascendant Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Its principal property is the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

