Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.76% from the stock’s current price.

ARWR has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.46.

Shares of ARWR traded down $6.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.65. 20,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.16 and a beta of 1.74. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $1,353,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,055,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,666 shares of company stock worth $9,230,236. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 154,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

