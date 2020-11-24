Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.25 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.69.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $964.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. Analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 45.8% during the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 4,220,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,259 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth about $4,114,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth about $3,583,000. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 7.7% during the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,564,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 399,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth about $1,572,000. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela.

