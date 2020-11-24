Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Boosted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $16,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,090,159 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $141,591,000 after purchasing an additional 283,002 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 219,117 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 213,402 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Applied Materials by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.85. 66,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,570,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $80.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.96.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

