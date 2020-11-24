Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.97

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.97 and last traded at C$8.97, with a volume of 1716264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.29.

APHA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.42 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.02.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

