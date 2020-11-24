Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $11,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Anthem by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,342,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,925 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Anthem by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,028,000 after purchasing an additional 156,254 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Anthem by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Anthem by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.94.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANTM opened at $310.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $338.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

