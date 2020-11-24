Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Annexon Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. The company’s product candidate includes ANX005 and ANX007, which are in clinical stage. Annexon Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

ANNX opened at $25.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.84.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.20). On average, analysts predict that Annexon will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Annexon during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,547,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Annexon during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,077,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Annexon during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,504,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Annexon during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,453,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Annexon during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

