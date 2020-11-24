Andra AP fonden Sells 8,400 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.09% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $723,136,000 after purchasing an additional 348,018 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,023,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,476,000 after purchasing an additional 31,459 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,699,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,056,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,856,000 after purchasing an additional 687,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $86,156,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average is $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

