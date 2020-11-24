Andra AP fonden Sells 2,900 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $859,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,799 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 214,269 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 761,736 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,101,000 after acquiring an additional 124,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,016.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $168.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.20. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

