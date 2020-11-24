Andra AP fonden Lowers Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Andra AP fonden cut its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 38.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $459.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 291,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,801. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

