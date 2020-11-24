Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.18

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.18 and last traded at $67.60, with a volume of 46688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAN shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Anaplan from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.64 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.33.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $13,342,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,799,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $804,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,209.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 746,288 shares of company stock valued at $44,031,009 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Anaplan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 6.1% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Anaplan by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

