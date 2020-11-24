Analysts Expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Oxford Immunotec Global reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXFD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of OXFD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,321. The firm has a market cap of $355.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXFD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

