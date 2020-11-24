Analysts Anticipate Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $3.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $297.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNFP. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $55.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $240,607.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $483,051.50. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

