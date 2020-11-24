Analysts Anticipate Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Announce $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.19. Kadant reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $154.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.71 million.

KAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Shares of KAI stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $131.94. 1,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,042. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.04. Kadant has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In other news, Director John M. Albertine sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at $728,112.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $57,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kadant by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

