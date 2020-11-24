American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its target price cut by Scotiabank to C$3.25 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at C$3.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $253.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$1.12 and a 1-year high of C$7.49.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.