American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, October 25th.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.41. 50,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,430,130. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average of $99.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.