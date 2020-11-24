Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 1.21. Ambarella has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $73.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.99.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $284,140.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $47,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,794 shares of company stock valued at $941,362. 5.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

