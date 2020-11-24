Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%.
NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 1.21. Ambarella has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $73.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.99.
In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $284,140.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $47,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,794 shares of company stock valued at $941,362. 5.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
