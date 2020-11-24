Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.99. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 1.21. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $73.59.

AMBA has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $260,103.38. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 939,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,953,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,072.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,794 shares of company stock worth $941,362. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

