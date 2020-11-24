Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 20.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 1.21. Ambarella has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $73.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.99.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,072.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $230,588.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,794 shares of company stock worth $941,362 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

