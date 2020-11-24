Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMAL. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Bank presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of Amalgamated Bank stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $416.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. Amalgamated Bank has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. On average, equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the first quarter worth $135,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 4,761.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the first quarter worth $194,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter worth $145,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.