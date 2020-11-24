Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the October 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

ADS stock opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $115.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADS. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

