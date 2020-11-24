ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Short Interest Up 14.6% in October

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the October 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ ALJJ opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.85. ALJ Regional has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ALJ Regional stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 265,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of ALJ Regional as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

