Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ALGS) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, November 25th. Aligos Therapeutics had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Aligos Therapeutics’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

ALGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

ALGS stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

In related news, Director Thomas Woiwode bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. bought 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,250,000.00.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

