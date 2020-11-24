Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) (TSE:AD) Receives Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) (TSE:AD) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of AD stock opened at C$23.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.18. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a one year low of C$5.83 and a one year high of C$23.34. The firm has a market cap of $836.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

