AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Shares Gap Down to $0.35

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.32. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 12,000 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.95. The company has a market cap of $15.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35.

About AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

