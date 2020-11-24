Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) in a research note published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a C$16.50 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.06.

Get Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$16.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.56. Aecon Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.94 and a 12 month high of C$18.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.54%.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.