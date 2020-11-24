Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.31. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 306,567 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 13,144.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADXS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advaxis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) which is phase II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

