Adams Wealth Management Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $1,182,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Accenture by 15.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 40.3% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $5,287,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 57.6% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 87,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,811,000 after buying an additional 32,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total value of $425,899.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.57, for a total transaction of $2,127,699.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,245,485 shares of company stock worth $137,614,464. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Accenture from $269.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.43.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.52. The stock had a trading volume of 34,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,437. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.84. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The firm has a market cap of $162.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

