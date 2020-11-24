Adams Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 79.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.07.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $144.50. 39,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,948. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $115.92 and a 52 week high of $170.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.22 and a 200-day moving average of $151.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $137.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

