Adams Wealth Management Makes New $28,000 Investment in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 6.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 15,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,066. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $13.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

