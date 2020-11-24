Adams Wealth Management Invests $50,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,808,000 after acquiring an additional 931,386 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 25.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,563,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,792,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,142,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,341,000 after purchasing an additional 138,802 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,592,000 after acquiring an additional 113,902 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.82. The stock had a trading volume of 78,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,114. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.74. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 89.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.63.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.