Adams Wealth Management Invests $44,000 in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 330,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,119,444. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.65. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.