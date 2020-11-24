Adams Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,222 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,562,308,000 after buying an additional 10,213,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 260.3% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,245,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,143,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 918,867 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.55. 891,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,752,928. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 280,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,870,452. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.