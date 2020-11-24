Adams Wealth Management Acquires New Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,645,000 after purchasing an additional 777,513 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 90,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,829,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $441,384,000 after acquiring an additional 136,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

MMM stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.61. 49,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

