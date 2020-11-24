Adams Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.5% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO traded down $6.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $439.41. 38,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,275. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $475.04 and its 200 day moving average is $409.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.13.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.