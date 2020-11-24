Acacia Communications Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,759 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,342% compared to the typical volume of 122 put options.

ACIA stock opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.86. Acacia Communications has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $69.62. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acacia Communications will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACIA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $188,793.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,569 shares of company stock valued at $374,622. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acacia Communications by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acacia Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Acacia Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Acacia Communications by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

