Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,800 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.53.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.58. 37,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,942,264. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $115.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

