AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.19

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th.

AAON has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AAON has a payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AAON to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Get AAON alerts:

Shares of AAON stock opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. AAON has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 0.65.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAON will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAON. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.