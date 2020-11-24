A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

