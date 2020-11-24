A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.31

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.31 and last traded at $58.26, with a volume of 8385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.49.

Several research firms have weighed in on AOS. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.98.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

In other news, SVP Patricia K. Ackerman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $789,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,895.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $2,801,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,910,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,269 shares of company stock worth $6,107,813 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 350.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,284 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4,042.8% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,278,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,891 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in A. O. Smith by 500.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 667,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,261,000 after purchasing an additional 556,627 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

