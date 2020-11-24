954 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352,426 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Medtronic by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,988 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $124,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medtronic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $752,805,000 after acquiring an additional 741,368 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $110.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.85.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 4,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $499,951.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.89.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

