954 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352,426 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Medtronic by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,988 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $124,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medtronic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $752,805,000 after acquiring an additional 741,368 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $110.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.85.
In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 4,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $499,951.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.89.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
