$90.61 Million in Sales Expected for Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) to announce sales of $90.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.15 million to $99.56 million. Diamond S Shipping reported sales of $186.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year sales of $596.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $584.03 million to $605.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $537.07 million, with estimates ranging from $501.20 million to $590.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diamond S Shipping.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.13 million. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 15.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.24.

Shares of DSSI opened at $7.23 on Friday. Diamond S Shipping has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $292.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 27.2% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,277,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 700,658 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,331,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 80,357 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 422,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 497.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 256,489 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.