800 Shares in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) Purchased by South State CORP.

South State CORP. acquired a new position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in The Unilever Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in The Unilever Group in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Unilever Group by 85.5% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Unilever Group by 27.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Unilever Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Investec downgraded shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Unilever Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of The Unilever Group stock opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.4845 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

